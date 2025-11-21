FIRS Backs Essay Contest as 10,000 Youths Jostle for ₦10m Prizes

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has partnered with the Abuja City Journal (ACJ) to support the third edition of the National Essay Competition, a move the agency says reflects its commitment to education, youth development, and programmes that stimulate critical thinking.

The agency’s sponsorship gives a major boost to the fast-growing national contest, which has drawn more than 10,000 submissions from young Nigerians this year.

The competition, regarded as one of the country’s emerging platforms for nurturing young writers, will hold its grand finale on 26 November in Abuja, with 25 finalists selected from entries across the country.

According to the organisers, the top three winners will receive ₦5 million, ₦3 million, and ₦2 million, respectively, cash prizes designed to “reward academic excellence and motivate brilliant young Nigerians to sharpen their analytical and writing skills.”

ACJ’s Chief Executive and Publisher, Foluso Sylvanus Ojo, said the initiative was created to champion “integrity, discipline, and intellectual excellence” among young people.

He added that the overwhelming number of entries demonstrates the “determination, curiosity, and creativity” that continue to define Nigeria’s youth.

This year’s finale will be hosted by popular comedian Kenny Blaq, who is expected to bring energy and humour to the event as finalists defend their essays before a panel of judges drawn from academia, the media, and the creative industries.

The organisers say his presence is intended to make the competition more engaging and memorable for participants and the audience.

Beyond the prize ceremony, the event is being positioned as a national platform for talent discovery.

Finalists will have opportunities to connect with editors, writers, and mentors who can guide their development and help them gain broader recognition.