FIRS, EFCC strengthen alliance to enforce voluntary tax compliance

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration, aiming to strengthen Nigeria’s tax compliance framework and safeguard public revenue.

During a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, September 9, the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation in sustaining financial stability and building trust in Nigeria’s revenue system.

“We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance.

“You can help us by letting people know that when they violate the law, there is a place you can keep them. On behalf of the President and Nigerians, we thank you for your support and seek even deeper cooperation,” Adedeji said.

Adedeji explained that compliance would improve only if Nigerians saw tangible results from their taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main advertisement of voluntary compliance is when people begin to see what we use the money we collect for. In achieving that goal, you are critical, not just in arresting defaulters but in supporting our Department of Fraud Risk, Assessment and Control to ensure value for money.”

He credited Nigeria’s success in meeting its revenue target to preventive strategies and partnerships with agencies like the EFCC, saying the achievement was “a collective effort, not one by FIRS alone.”

FIRS Chairman Dr Zacch Adedeji with EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede during a meeting in Abuja to strengthen collaboration on voluntary tax compliance and anti-evasion measures. [X, formerly Twitter/FIRS]

In his response, EFCC Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede assured Adedeji of continued collaboration.

“Collaboration is key. When they see EFCC beside FIRS, that will send a signal to the public that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olukoyede pointed to a recent Court of Appeal judgement affirming EFCC’s authority to investigate tax fraud, a ruling he described as a major boost to their mandate.

“We are not assessors of tax liabilities, but we can investigate non-compliance and push assessment issues back to you. Our duty remains prevention, investigation, and prosecution of financial crimes. Synergy is therefore essential.”

Both leaders pledged to consolidate their working relationship, reinforcing preventive measures and voluntary compliance as pillars of Nigeria’s tax system.

What This Collaboration Means for Nigeria’s Tax System

This initiative will provide Nigerians with official channels to voice concerns and hold tax authorities accountable. [Getty Images]

ADVERTISEMENT

The renewed partnership between FIRS and EFCC signals a tougher stance on tax evasion and a stronger push for voluntary compliance.

By combining enforcement with preventive measures, the alliance aims to reduce revenue leakages, promote transparency in tax collection, and build public trust in government spending.

Experts believe the collaboration could improve Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio, currently one of the lowest in Africa, by deterring tax fraud and closing compliance gaps.

For businesses and individuals, the presence of EFCC alongside FIRS sends a strong warning that evasion carries real consequences.

At the same time, a transparent framework showing how taxes are utilised could encourage more Nigerians to pay willingly.