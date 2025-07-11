FG blames technical glitches for failure to pay workers’ June salaries

The Federal Government has cited technical glitches as the cause of the non-payment of some federal civil servants’ June 2025 salaries.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Bawa Mokwa, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Mokwa said the government had swung into action immediately after receiving complaints from workers regarding the non-receipt of their June salary.

He said an investigation was launched into the issue, and it was discovered that there were some glitches, especially for workers using Zenith Bank as their salary accounts.

The OAGF said it understands the anxiety and frustration the non-payment of salaries has caused, adding that collaborative efforts are ongoing between relevant service providers and stakeholders to resolve the matter.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the salary payments for employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, were affected due to a technical network glitch during the processing of salaries at the bank,” the statement partly read.

“The OAGF understands the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, particularly given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of our valued public servants.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this unfortunate incident has caused and wish to assure all affected employees that immediate steps have been taken to resolve the issue.

“The office is currently working closely with the relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure that the failed payments are reprocessed without further delay. We appeal to all affected staff of the Federal Public Service to remain calm and rest assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring everyone receives their rightful salaries.”

Mokwa added that concrete steps have already been taken to isolate the problem, as arrangements are underway to reprocess the failed payments in the shortest possible time.

He reiterated the federal government's commitment to the welfare of employees.