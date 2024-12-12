Fake Army major arrested for leading specialised car syndicate in Sokoto

Police Command in Sokoto State has arrested a fake Nigerian Army Major, Austin Anthony, who allegedly led a specialised car syndicate operating in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Anthony, 44, a resident of Delta state was intercepted driving a stolen car at a police checkpoint on December 5, along Bodinga road in Sokoto state.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Police Commissioner, Ahmad Musa, disclosed that Anthony named other accomplices that led to the arrest of a gang member, Mansur Abubakar, 32, in the Gidan Dare area in the Sokoto metropolis.

Speaking through the command’s spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa’i, Musa said the suspect introduced himself to the policemen as military personnel to get away with the said vehicle.

He said during the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and two additional vehicles were recovered from him and one other from Abubakar.

According to him, further investigation led to the recovery of other items from the suspects including a set of Army uniforms with the rank of Major which he has been using to avert security personnel's attention.

Other items included fabricated master keys, five bunches of motor vehicle keys, a Nigerian Army Identity card with the rank of Major and three sets of motor vehicle plate numbers.

The Police Commissioner mentioned that other items recovered were a banner of the Nigerian Army, two Army Stamps, and three sets of Shoulder badges belonging to the Nigerian Army.

Musa added that Anthony was on trial on a similar offence arrested by Policemen where he had been found in possession of three stolen vehicles and was arraigned in court on Aug. 28, and granted bail.

He said the suspect demonstrated that he was an unrepentant criminal as he was presently on court bail, adding that suspects would soon be charged to court after investigation.

The commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Police to apprehend all the fleeing suspects.

He assured the public that the Police would continue in its efforts to dismantle criminal gangs, particularly those involved in violent crimes.

He stressed that the command would maintain its aggressive stance against criminals and also ensure the safety and security of the good people of the state.