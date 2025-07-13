Emir Sanusi meets England coach Thomas Tuchel in surprise London link-up

In one of the most random link-ups, the 16th Emir of Kano, His Majesty Khalifa Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II, PhD, CON, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, met with former Chelsea manager and highly respected football coach, Thomas Tuchel, in London.

Photos of the meeting, which surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) via @ArewaFactsZone, showed the Emir and Tuchel engaged in lively conversation.

The nature of their discussion has not been disclosed, but the rare interaction has generated curiosity and excitement among fans of both football and Nigerian royalty.

Tuchel, who famously led Chelsea Football Club to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021, remains one of Europe’s top coaches, known for his tactical brilliance. Emir Sanusi, on the other hand, is not just a traditional ruler but also a former central bank governor and prominent voice in global Islamic finance and reformist discourse.

The unexpected crossover between royalty and football sparked plenty of reactions online, with some calling it “a power meeting,” while others joked about a possible Tuchel move to coach Kano Pillars.

The Emir of Kano, who was reinstated earlier this year after a dramatic and widely discussed return to the throne, had previously been deposed in 2020 under controversial circumstances by the then-state government. His removal, seen by many as politically motivated due to his outspoken views on social reform and governance, sparked national debate and legal tussles.