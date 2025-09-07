DSS demands X deactivate Sowore’s verified account for calling Tinubu criminal

The Department of State Services (DSS) has requested that X (formerly Twitter) urgently deactivate the verified account of activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore over a post the agency claims threatens national security.

In a letter dated September 6, 2025, and signed by B. Bamigboye on behalf of the DSS Director-General, the service described Sowore’s post as “inflammatory, misleading and capable of inciting violence.”

The post in question was made on August 25, when Sowore referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal” while reacting to the president’s anti-corruption remarks during his recent trip to Brazil.

According to the DSS, the tweet “ridiculed the president before the international community” and had already triggered protests from Tinubu’s supporters. “The said tweet is still in circulation and has attracted widespread condemnation by majority of Nigerians… thereby creating political tension and threatening the country’s national security,” the letter read.

The agency further accused Sowore of engaging in “misinformation, online harassment, hate speech, and a willful attempt to cause disunity and damage Nigeria’s image.” It cited the Criminal Code, the Cybercrime Act, and the Terrorism Prevention Act, warning that Sowore’s post could be classified as “domestic terrorism.”

The DSS directed X Corp to remove the tweet, delete all reposts, and deactivate Sowore’s account within 24 hours, warning that “far-reaching, sweeping measures” would be taken should the platform fail to comply.