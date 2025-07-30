Defence Minister scored low amid prevalent security threat in the North

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has been accused of gross incompetence over prevailing security challenges in the country, especially in the northern region.

The Arewa Action Group (AAG), a civil advocacy coalition based in Kaduna, levelled the allegation in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Ibrahim Adamu Bature, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

In a damning assessment, the group expressed deep frustration over what it described as Badaru’s “utter cluelessness, lack of coordination, and commercial mindset” in handling one of the most sensitive roles in the nation’s security architecture.

“For all practical purposes, the office of the Minister of Defence is vacant. Mr. Badaru has not shown any intellectual capacity, strategic seriousness, or political coordination required to confront the scale of insecurity Nigeria is currently facing. His continued stay in office is a grave disservice to the country and especially to northern communities being slaughtered daily without response,” the statement read.

The group claimed that despite occupying such a critical position, Badaru has failed to provide any concrete roadmap or vision for strengthening Nigeria’s defence posture or synchronising efforts across the armed forces, intelligence services, and the political leadership.

“This is a Minister who behaves more like a merchant of contracts than a custodian of national security. His background in procurement and state-level politics does not qualify him to lead a ministry that should be defining the strategic and operational directions of our military in a time of war,” Bature declared.

According to the Arewa Action Group, the Defence Minister’s lacklustre performance has coincided with a sharp deterioration of security across the north, from Sokoto to Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau, and Borno states.

The group said the absence of firm civilian oversight of military operations has created a vacuum being exploited by terrorists, bandits, and insurgents.

It further claimed that insecurity has worsened because there is no political leadership at the top of the Defence Ministry, saying "Service chiefs are left to operate in silos. No one is setting a clear agenda or holding anyone accountable."

President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (right) [RFI]

Group says lack of supervision undermining Tinubu's efforts

The group argued that, though President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated commitment by enhancing military funding and initiating new security collaborations with regional partners, these efforts are being undermined by the “absence of competent civilian leadership” at the Ministry of Defence.

“President Tinubu must act now to rescue the Defence Ministry from the grip of passivity. He needs a serious-minded person who understands strategy, who can liaise with service chiefs, brief the President candidly, engage the National Assembly robustly, and reassure Nigerians that this government is in charge,” Bature urged.

The AAG further warned that with the security architecture failing in the north and morale among soldiers and citizens alike wearing thin, the stakes are too high for mediocrity and political appointments that prioritise loyalty over performance.

In conclusion, it passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister and called on the President to immediately appoint a more qualified and serious individual with the competence and will to lead the Ministry of Defence.