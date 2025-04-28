Court bars FG on marriage, citizenship registrations over alleged contract breach

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Ministry of Interior to maintain the status quo over its management of the e-Citibiz platform, following a contract dispute with technology firm Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited.

Justice Emeka Nwite, issuing the order on Monday, warned that “if a matter is before the court, justice demands that, without any pronouncement, parties must stay action on all issues related to the case pending the hearing of the substantive suit.”

Anchor Dataware, the plaintiff in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/770/2025, alleges that the ministry unlawfully terminated its contract to manage the e-Citibiz system, a key platform for citizenship and marriage registration processes.

The company is requesting that the court affirm the validity of its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement and prevent the ministry from appointing a new service provider without providing proper notice, as stipulated in the contract terms.

At Monday’s proceedings, Anchor Dataware’s counsel, A.O. Amagwula, stressed the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing case.

Defence counsel Abiola Olawola acknowledged receipt of a counter-affidavit and requested time to formally respond, a request the court granted.

Anchor Dataware is also seeking ₦20 million in damages.

The defendants, including the Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, assured the court they would fully comply with the directive.