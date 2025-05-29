Atiku slams Tinubu's 2 years in Office - unveils opposition coalition plans

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration a “failure,” accusing it of deepening poverty, fueling inequality, and steering Nigeria toward economic and political decline.

Marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Atiku announced that a united opposition coalition is forming to challenge the government’s policies and direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

“In just two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has proven to be one of the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people governments in Nigeria’s democratic history,” Atiku said in a strongly worded statement titled "Tinubu’s Government Has Failed The People — Opposition Coalition Will Not Be Silent."

The coalition, which reportedly includes Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, aims to counter what Atiku described as Tinubu’s authoritarianism and elitist policies.

“This government has not only deepened poverty but also set new records in wasteful public spending,” Atiku said.

He cited growing inequality in healthcare, education, and public services, noting that policies like tuition hikes and increased identity registration fees disproportionately harm the poor.

He also decried the nation’s rising debt burden, alleging that Tinubu’s administration has driven Nigeria’s debt from N77 trillion to N144 trillion in just two years.

“The implication is clear: the federal government under Tinubu is the primary driver of Nigeria’s current debt crisis,” Atiku stated, calling the administration’s justification for more loans “weak and dishonest.”