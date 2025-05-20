From silence to security: How civil defence officers are learning to protect deaf community

In a groundbreaking initiative that marks a new chapter in inclusive policing, over 50 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja have completed a 5-day sign language training, designed to bridge the communication gap between security personnel and the deaf community.

Spearheaded by Dr Arowolo Ayoola, Founder of Deaf in Tech and Lead Partner at Data Lead Africa, the programme aims to ensure that security is truly for all, including persons with disabilities.

"The deaf face major challenges accessing security services. Often, they don’t report crimes because no one can understand them.

"This initiative is breaking that communication barrier. This is the first of its kind in any Nigerian military or paramilitary organisation,” Dr Ayoola told Pulse Nigeria at the NSCDC’s graduation ceremony in Abuja on Monday, May 19.

“Now I Can Hear the Deaf” - NSCDC Officers

One of the trainees, Chief Superintendent Adeyinka Adesoji, shared how the training deepened his empathy.

“It made me understand how the deaf feel. We often assume they are angry people, but that’s not true. It’s just a communication gap. This programme helps bridge that and prevent avoidable conflict.”

Another officer, Obia Bassey Ettah, said the training gave her unexpected confidence.

“At 43, I never thought I could learn sign language. But now I can spell any word with my fingers. It’s the simplest language I’ve ever learnt.”

For FCT NSCDC Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, the initiative is deeply personal.

Recounting a tragic incident involving a deaf individual who lost his life due to a communication breakdown with security operatives, he declared, “This is what we are trying to prevent. We want a citizen-centred security approach where no voice goes unheard, whether spoken or signed.”

NSCDC Officers Break Barriers with Sign Language Training

Odumosu praised the officers’ commitment, noting that just a week earlier, only one officer could sign.

“Today, I’m proud to say 51 officers can. They are now ambassadors of inclusivity and agents of a more compassionate NSCDC.”

The training, facilitated by Deaf instructors themselves, is only the first cohort, with plans to extend the programme to other paramilitary agencies.

For Dr Ayoola, seeing the Civil Defence Corps take this first step “changes the entire direction.” More than just a professional milestone, this training has touched lives on both sides of the badge.