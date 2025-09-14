Calls for emergency rule in Zamfara as Tinubu pressured to act on banditry allegations

A civic advocacy group, the Situation Room on Monitoring the War Against Banditry, has urged President Bola Tinubu to freeze federal allocations to Zamfara State and consider declaring a state of emergency following allegations that Governor Dauda Lawal has ties to bandit kingpins.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group’s convener, Patriot Henry Abba, accused Lawal of “feeding bandits right from Government House,” citing a viral video in which the governor admitted knowledge of the hideouts of criminal leaders but failed to act.

“It’s shocking, heartbreaking – a blatant betrayal of trust and a catastrophic leadership failure,” Abba declared, insisting that Lawal’s refusal to share such intelligence with security agencies has deepened Zamfara’s security crisis.

According to Abba, villages across the state have been devastated by abductions, raids, and mass displacements, despite reports that Zamfara spends as much as N3 billion monthly on security.

He described Lawal’s posture as “utterly irresponsible” and an affront to troops on the frontlines.

The group further alleged that local government allocations intended for grassroots development were being diverted, with chairmen remaining in Gusau while rural communities struggled to survive.

“Chairmen are holed up in the state capital, turning grassroots funds into illicit windfalls,” Abba alleged.

Rejecting suggestions that Lawal’s video was a plea for federal support, Abba insisted: “This isn’t a plea; it’s a confession. He knows the exact dens of these murderers yet opts for inaction while his citizens perish.”

The group called for a multi-agency investigation involving the EFCC, DSS, and the Office of the National Security Adviser to probe the alleged misuse of security funds. It also pressed the National Assembly to summon the governor.

“If confirmed complicit, President Tinubu must urgently contemplate emergency rule in Zamfara,” Abba concluded.