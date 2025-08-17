Borno man cuts off his genitals over failed marriage

In a rather bizarre incident in Hausari Ward in Bama, Borno State, a 50-year-old man, Modu Isa, has escaped death by the whiskers after stabbing himself three times in the stomach before cutting off his genitals over a failed marriage.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, August 16, 2025, Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst, reported the incident, which had left the community in shock.

Residents said Isa's resort to the drastic action followed his estranged wife, Bayanxe Modu’s refusal to return to him.

A neighbour familiar with the matter quoted Isa as saying, “if Bayanxe cannot have him, then his thing too must go.”

The neighbour further revealed that the survivor was rushed to the General Hospital in Bama, where doctors carried out an emergency procedure to reattach his mutilated organ, in what many locals nicknamed ‘Operation Return Gbola’.

However, the outlandish event has sparked mixed reactions in the community as some residents expressed sympathy with Isa's heartbreak, while others couldn’t simply hide their bewilderment.

“Instead of cutting onions for stew, he was cutting his thing,” a resident quipped.

As reported by Makama, an elderly man who chose to remain anonymous, also remarked, “This is not a suicide attempt; this is a Borno comedy show. Only here can a man lose his manhood on Friday and get it back on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Maiduguri, according to sources.