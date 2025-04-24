NESG partners stakeholders to drive economic growth in Borno

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and key partners have launched the Borno Development Foundation (BDF)—a non-profit dedicated to post-conflict reconstruction, poverty alleviation, and inclusive economic development in Borno State.

The launch, held in Maiduguri, signals a deepening of NESG’s subnational focus as part of its national growth strategy.

“This Foundation was born out of necessity—formed by well-meaning individuals committed to restoring Borno’s future,” said Mr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Chairman of the BDF and a founding member of the NESG.

“Today’s MoU signing is a testament to the power of collaboration in development.”

BDF’s focus areas include education, healthcare, livelihoods, and institutional rebuilding, particularly for vulnerable groups like internally displaced persons (IDPs), women, and youth.

Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of NESG, commended the initiative and reaffirmed the group’s broader agenda: “This partnership ensures development is inclusive across all sectors—public, private, and civic. If we solve the issues in the North East, it becomes easier to address challenges across Nigeria.”

NESG to stage regional economic summit

NESG’s role will span technical support, joint program implementation, and policy advocacy.

“The Borno Development Foundation reflects NESG’s commitment to building solutions rooted in local realities,” said Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of NESG.

“If we lose this generation, we risk birthing one we cannot manage.”

The BDF will also co-host an annual Northern Economic Summit, aimed at mobilising investment and enhancing regional integration.