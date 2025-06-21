An early morning explosion rocked Kano State on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead and 15 others injured. The blast occurred at a scrap collection company along the Eastern bypass.

Confirming the incident, Kano State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Bakosri said the device was a military-grade bomb reportedly transported in a truck from Yobe State.

According to Bakosri, the injured victims have been taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) for treatment, while security agencies have launched a full investigation into the origin and cause of the explosion.

“We’re yet to confirm the exact source of the explosives or who owns them,” the police boss said. “But investigations are ongoing, and we urge residents to stay calm.”

The latest attack comes just after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a bustling food joint in Konduga Local Government Area, killing at least 24 people.

The explosion occurred around 10 p.m., according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication that monitors terror activities in the Lake Chad region.

Reports indicate that the attacker, a woman disguised as a customer, waited until the area was crowded with evening diners before detonating the explosive device.