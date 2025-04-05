1 dead, 3 injured in explosion after scavenger tampered with grenade in Lagos

Tension gripped the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos State, on Thursday following a deadly explosion that claimed a life and left three others badly injured.

The incident, which occurred on Taiwo Street, was reportedly triggered when a local scavenger discovered a military-grade grenade and attempted to dismantle it.

Eyewitnesses say the unidentified man was sifting through a pile of scrap when he found the explosive device. Believing it to be harmless or of potential value, he began tampering with it.

The grenade detonated almost instantly, killing the scavenger on the spot. Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Emergency responders quickly cordoned off the area as police and bomb disposal units arrived at the scene. The body of the deceased scavenger has been deposited at the morgue, while the injured victims remain under medical observation.

Speaking to reporters, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident and noted that a full investigation is underway. “We are working to determine the origin of the explosive and how it ended up in civilian possession,” he said.

“We urge members of the public to immediately report suspicious items to the authorities and avoid handling unidentified objects.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims, but investigations are expected to shed more light in the coming days.