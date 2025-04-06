Army, Police begin probe of explosion at metal scrap yard in Mushin.

The 81 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, investigated the Mushin area following an explosion on Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Division’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion occurred at Idi-Araba in Mushin Local Government Area.

The blast reportedly caused one death and left others injured, prompting a joint investigation by security agencies to determine its cause.

Ayeni confirmed the explosion happened at a metal scrap yard in Mushin, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two individuals.

He said the Division’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron has been tasked to work with the Police to uncover the explosion’s source.

The team will also assess the surrounding area to guarantee ongoing safety and prevent further incidents in the vicinity.

Residents have been urged to stay calm and not panic, as authorities work to secure the environment.