Beware of fake drinks during festive period - NAFDAC warns Nigerians

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has warned Nigerians against consumption of fake and adulterated drinks, especially during the Yuletide.

Adeyeye gave the warning when she appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

She said the proliferation of fake and adulterated drinks, food and drugs in the country had affected the health of many Nigerians.

Adeyeye also urged Nigerians to desist from patronising roadside drug stores, saying most of their storage facilities were poor and the medicines fake.

“Do not buy medicines in the corner store or just somebody that has a kiosk or hawks around.

“Go to a pharmacy store to buy medicine.

” It could be costly, but please bear in mind that we are in this economic storm because many people do not have the money

” Do not buy it because it is cheap as it can cause harm, affect health, or cause death.

”Drinks are the most falsified during seasons, we just have to be very careful,” she said.