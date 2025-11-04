Atoyebi Makes Nigeria Proud as She Wins Role Model Award in Denmark

Nigeria’s Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi has made the country proud after being named the International Sport and Culture Association (ISCA) Role Model of the Year in Copenhagen, Denmark — a global honour celebrating her work in using sports to drive empowerment and inclusion.

The ISCA Awards, held biennially, recognise individuals and organisations worldwide that use sport and physical activity to promote social change, equality, and community development.

This year’s edition drew nominations from dozens of countries, spotlighting people who have turned sport into a tool for transformation.

Atoyebi stood out for her consistent advocacy for gender equality, youth empowerment, and social inclusion, earning her a place among the continent’s leading voices in sports-for-development.

Promoting inclusion through sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Through her initiatives, Atoyebi has championed the use of sport as a unifying force — building bridges of hope, education, and empowerment, particularly for young women and underserved communities.

Her programmes have helped girls gain access to leadership opportunities, education, and safe spaces where they can thrive both on and off the field.

In recognition of her work, Atoyebi received a €3,000 (approximately $3,200) cash prize and global visibility associated with the prestigious ISCA honour.

“A testament to years of hard work”

Speaking after receiving the award, Atoyebi dedicated the recognition to her team and supporters, describing it as a validation of years of effort and commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This award means a lot to me. It’s a testament to the hard work my team and I have put in over the years. Being recognised on such an international stage proves that no effort toward positive change ever goes unnoticed. It motivates me to keep pushing boundaries and reaching more girls who need hope and opportunity,” she said.

Atoyebi’s recognition underscores Nigeria’s growing presence in global sports and social innovation, demonstrating how grassroots initiatives can create a lasting impact.