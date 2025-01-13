Amaechi accused of secret meetings with Atiku to unseat Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has again descended into turmoil, with accusations flying between factions.

Tony Okocha's APC faction has alleged that former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi is secretly collaborating with Atiku Abubakar to undermine President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking in a recent interview, Chibuike Ikenga, spokesperson for the Okocha-led faction, claimed Amaechi has been holding clandestine meetings in Rivers State.

“We get snippets of these nocturnal gatherings,” Ikenga said, adding that Amaechi’s allies, including the factional chairman Emeka Beke, have been aligning with Governor Sim Fubara.

Ameachi behind APC's decline in Rivers

Ikenga attributed the APC’s struggles to Amaechi’s leadership , alleging he mismanaged party resources and alienated key stakeholders.

“Amaechi bears significant responsibility for the APC’s failures in Rivers State. I told him several times that my loyalty was tied to our shared interests, not blind allegiance,” he stated.

The crisis has intensified following the dissolution of the Emeka Beke-led State Working Committee by the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

While the Rivers High Court nullified the caretaker committee’s appointment, Ikenga dismissed the ruling as “a procured judgment” that contradicts Supreme Court decisions barring judicial interference in party affairs.

Despite the internal strife, Ikenga expressed optimism about the APC’s chances in the 2027 elections, citing the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) divisions as a potential advantage.

However, he warned that the party must remain unified to capitalise on these opportunities.