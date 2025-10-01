Alleged N12bn Diversion: Anti-graft agencies under pressure to probe ex-govt official

Pressure is mounting on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies to investigate Engr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka, a former Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), over allegations that more than ₦12 billion in COVID-19 intervention funds were diverted under his supervision.

The call was made by the Movement for Public Accountability (MPA), a civil society organisation, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, and signed by its president, Comrade Akinwale Lawal .

According to MPA, Agaka, who oversaw projects, procurement, and monitoring during his tenure, must be held accountable for how such a massive diversion could have taken place while he was in charge.

“Engr. Agaka cannot continue to wear the garb of neutrality when billions vanished in departments directly under his supervision. He owes Nigerians answers, and those answers must be demanded by the EFCC and ICPC,” Lawal said.

‘Foot soldiers prosecuted, masterminds spared’

The group criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecuting what it described as “foot soldiers” of the alleged fraud, while those believed to have orchestrated it are yet to face questioning.

MPA alleged that the COVID-19 intervention funds, originally earmarked to electrify rural schools, health centres, and small businesses, were instead siphoned through fraudulent procurement processes, inflated contracts, and questionable consultancy deals.

It accused Agaka of creating a culture of impunity at the REA, where contract splitting, diversion through staff accounts, and the use of substandard materials became widespread.

“Every child studying under a lantern and every clinic operating without electricity is a direct reminder of the betrayal that happened in REA under Agaka,” Lawal added.

Sudden wealth under scrutiny

The group also questioned Agaka’s post-retirement lifestyle, alleging that his “sudden wealth and political visibility” point to possible laundering of stolen funds. It called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to scrutinise his asset declarations and compare them with his legitimate earnings as a public official.

“No one is saying accolades or honours should be stripped from him without due process. But the wealth he now flaunts raises questions that must be answered. Nigerians deserve to know whether public funds meant for their development are underwriting his ambitions,” the statement read.

‘Retirement shouldn’t be a shield’

Beyond Agaka, MPA urged the government to end the culture where retirement serves as a shield against accountability. It argued that senior officials must be held responsible for wrongdoing that occurred under their leadership.

“Nigeria must outgrow the habit of chasing small fry while sparing those who had the authority to prevent wrongdoing,” Lawal said. “The EFCC and ICPC must prove that the law is blind by looking at those who had the power, not just those who signed papers.”

The group called for a forensic audit of all REA projects executed under Agaka’s watch, including procurement records, contractor payments, and project timelines, to establish whether he directly benefited from the alleged diversion.

MPA also challenged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption by ensuring that “no one, regardless of rank or connections, is above scrutiny.”

“This case will test whether Nigeria is serious about fighting corruption or only interested in headlines,” the statement concluded. “Agaka’s record must be placed under the microscope.”