Contrary to popular opinion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has claimed that lawmakers don't earn a lot of money and most of them struggle financially after exiting office.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor disclosed this on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, while lawmakers paid tribute to Caleb Zagi, a former Kaduna South senator, who died on June 25 after a brief illness.

The senator representing Kaduna South, Sunday Marshall Katung, had moved a motion to honour Zagi, who died on June 25 after a brief illness.

During his speech, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Abia South senator, revealed that the deceased had reached out to his former colleagues for financial support shortly before his passing.

Abaribe said he and some colleagues made personal contributions for Zagi, whom he described as a committed legislator who served his people with humility and reached across religious and regional divides.

“I was very sad when he approached and said he was actually very sick and he was seeking for contributions from us and we had to make personal contributions to him,” the Abia senator said.

“Of course, that is one of the things that most people in Nigeria don’t know about the life of a member of the legislature.

“There’s an assumption that so much money is spent here on behalf of people, but of course, whatever you see, the day you walk out of this chamber is the day that this chamber also does not extend any benefits to you.

“Caleb fell into that category, and I’m very, very sorry that eventually that sickness cost him his life. He was a very nice and proper legislator and a supporter of the Kaduna South people.

“And because he is somebody who reached across divides — from the north to the south, from Christian to Muslim — we can only ask God to bless this beautiful soul and give him eternal rest.”

Senators struggle after office, but Nigerians think we're making money - Akpabio

Akpabio says senators become poor after leaving office

For his part, the Senate President lauded Abaribe for his personal contribution and used the opportunity to correct what he called widespread misconceptions about lawmakers.

According to Akpabio, the assumption that senators amass wealth while in office is misleading, insisting that many public servants make sacrifices with little to show for it after their tenure.

“I was impressed when you were contributing to the discussion on the demise of distinguished Senator Caleb, and you pointed out your personal contribution during his illness. For this, the senate appreciates you,” Akpabio said.

“But you made a profound statement — that out there, Nigerians think that a lot of money is spent on the national assembly.

“But once you step out of the national assembly, you are looking for money to even treat yourself, which shows the fallacy of all the insinuations and innuendos thrown at the legislators.

“I think it was an eye-opener for a lot of people. Some people think that we come here to make money.

“They don’t know that we come here to sacrifice for the growth of the nation, so we can leave a better country for future generations.”

The Senate observed a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased and resolved to send a delegation to condole with his family.