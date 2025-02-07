Adeyanju petitions US, UK, Canada to visa-ban Police PRO over alleged rights abuses

A lawyer-cum-human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has petitioned the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, demanding the imposition of a visa ban on the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In the petition dated February 4, 2025, and authored by his law firm, Adeyanju accused the Police spokesman of suppressing free speech and using his position to intimidate Nigerians who criticise the government.

The petition referenced multiple instances where Adejobi allegedly ordered the unlawful arrest and detention of individuals for expressing their opinions online.

It also claimed that Adejobi has consistently defended police brutality and weaponised the law against dissenting figures.

The petition read, “We urgently appeal to the United States of America to impose a visa restriction on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the current Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

“ACP Adejobi’s public statements and actions have demonstrated a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights, particularly freedom of speech. On multiple occasions, he has asserted that insulting police officers is a criminal offence in Nigeria, an assertion that legal experts and human rights advocates have widely condemned.

“For example, in a widely circulated tweet on March 29, 2023, ACP Adejobi stated that ‘hurling insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria..’

“This statement was made in response to a viral incident involving musician Habeeb Okikiola (Portable), in which Adejobi labeled his behavior as ‘unruly’ and inciting violence against officers.“Furthermore, he reiterated this stance in a Facebook post, declaring that attacking or even verbally insulting police officers is an act of disrespect to Nigeria itself.”

Adeyanju lists allegations against Adejobi

The human rights lawyer cited the arrest of a nurse, Olamide Thomas, last December after she criticised President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Adejobi in a video.

“Her arrest and subsequent detention have been viewed as a direct attack on freedom of expression,” the law firm stated.

The petition also recalled a case involving TikToker, Destiny Ekhorutomwem, who was allegedly arrested on the Police spokesman's directives on charges of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

“He was given an impossible bail condition requiring four sureties with assets valued at N2 billion. While in custody, he collapsed and was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja,” it added.

According to the petition, Adejobi also ordered the arrest of Charles Uche Ihedioha for a comment he made on Twitter.

It added, “Most recently, ACP Adejobi took his abuse of power a step further by ordering the arrest and detention of a Nigerian citizen over a Twitter comment. According to reports, Adejobi used his position to unlawfully detain Mr. Charles Uche Ihedioha simply for expressing an opinion online.

“This incident underscores his pattern of using state power to silence critics, violating both Nigerian laws and international human rights standards.

“When Mr. Daniel’s father, Mr. Nathaniel Ihedioha, went to the police station to see his son, ACP Adejobi ordered that the officers who granted him entry be locked up. This action further highlights Adejobi’s power-drunk tendencies and his blatant abuse of authority.”

The petition further claimed that the PPRO has repeatedly justified acts of police brutality.

“In a recent report, he justified excessive force used by officers and dismissed calls for accountability, further proving his complicity in the continued abuse of Nigerian citizens,” the firm noted.

The law firm urged the US and other concerned nations to take firm action against the Police spokesperson.