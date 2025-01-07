Peter Obi's safety sparks concern as activist Adeyanju warns Tinubu's govt

Prominent activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju has raised the alarm over threats to the life of Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, urging the government of President Bola Tinubu to ensure his safety.

Adeyanju, known for his vocal advocacy, condemned any attempt to harm Obi, who has been critical of the administration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I condemn the threat to HE Peter Obi’s life for being a vocal voice of opposition in Nigeria. No harm or persecution must come to him.”

He further described criticism of the government as “the greatest sign of patriotism” while lamenting what he called Nigeria’s descent into a “full-blown dictatorship.”

Adeyanju warned that the nation risks becoming a one-party state if opposing voices are silenced.

The concerns come after Obi alleged threats to his life following his outspoken remarks against the government.

The former presidential candidate expressed disappointment at the increasing suppression of dissent, stating, “Freedom of expression is under siege in this country. Despite the hostility, I will continue to speak the truth.”

His allegations follow remarks by Felix Morka, the National Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Morka accused Obi of “crossing the line” and hinted at potential consequences for his criticisms.