ADC pre-thumb-printed ballot papers seized in Anambra bye-election

Pre-thumb-printed ballot papers already marked in favour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were intercepted on Saturday at Aguata High School, Ekwulobia, during the Anambra South Senatorial bye-election.

The ballot papers, allegedly prepared to be smuggled into the ballot box, had been marked for ADC candidate Donald Amamgbo. Security operatives on election duty confirmed the seizure, which sparked outrage among voters present at the scene.

The interception comes at a time when the ADC has been enjoying increased attention following its adoption by former Anambra governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, along with other opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Saturday’s bye-elections across different states have witnessed a string of disturbing incidents. In Edo, angry voters at Iguobazuwa East Ward attacked a PDP agent accused of hoarding their Permanent Voter Cards, before police stepped in to rescue him.

In Ogun, suspected INEC officials were arrested alongside a politician at a hotel in Iperu-Remo after being linked to vote-buying.

In Kaduna, police said they intercepted a man with N25.9 million cash, allegedly set aside to induce voters.

Despite the early arrival of voting materials and turnout in several wards across the states, these cases have raised questions about electoral credibility.

Security operatives say investigations are ongoing, while stakeholders continue to call for free and fair elections.