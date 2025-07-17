Ex-corps member gifts science lab to Abuja public school to honour Mandela Day

In a heart-warming gesture to mark the 2025 Nelson Mandela Day, Mrs Marvelous Ruona Otarigho, a former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, unveiled a fully equipped science laboratory at Government Junior Secondary School, Life Camp, Abuja.

The facility, which she funded and implemented during her service year, aims to boost science education for young pupils in a school that lacked basic laboratory infrastructure.

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria at the official opening, Otarigho said the motivation stemmed from her experience teaching Basic Science at the school.

“I noticed students were disinterested in science. They had no lab, and many struggled to grasp the subject. I began using my personal science tools to do demonstrations, and that’s when the idea of building a lab came to life,” she explained.

Though funding and trust issues from potential supporters posed significant challenges, Otarigho remained determined.

“Many people had doubts, but I kept pushing. I knew these students are the foundation of Nigeria’s future. We cannot expect national development without investing in their formative years,” she said. The lab is not limited to students.

Sustainability Plan

Otarigho revealed a sustainability plan that includes forming a science club and possibly opening the lab to the public in the future, with a fee structure.

She also urged the government to focus more on foundational education, stressing, “The children are the base of every nation. If we invest in them early, the future is secured.”

Private-Public Partnership

Lady Florence Wenegieme, Director of Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at FCT-UBEB, praised the initiative as a model for public-private synergy.

She acknowledged that while the government provides laboratories, they are often insufficient, making private initiatives, such as Mrs. Otarigho's, crucial.

"Science without practicals will go nowhere," Lady Wenegieme affirmed, underscoring the vital role of practical learning in an increasingly technology-driven world.

She also encouraged other young Nigerians to emulate Mrs. Otarigho's spirit of community support.

Regarding sustainability efforts for school laboratories in the FCT, Lady Wenegieme confirmed that the FCT-UBEB has established science coordinators across all six area councils and zones.

These coordinators conduct regular inspections, including specific checks on laboratories and workshops during the third term, to ensure equipment is well-monitored and maintained.

“Science without practicals is incomplete. Government alone can’t do it all, and we’re proud a corps member took such bold steps. We have monitoring frameworks in place to ensure the lab’s longevity,” she assured.

Principal of the school, Mr Nwachukwu Francis Nnanawa, lauded the project, stating, “Since 2005, we have never witnessed a project this impactful. The students are thrilled, and this lab will nurture future engineers, doctors, and scientists.”