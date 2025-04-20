77-year-old Nigerian Uber driver shot dead in US while picking up passenger

A 77-year-old Nigerian Uber driver, Olatunji W. Bolaji, was shot and killed in a late-night ambush while attempting to pick up a passenger outside a hookah lounge in Philadelphia.

The fatal incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, outside Byblos Hookah Bar, according to CBS News.

Bolaji, who lived in Norristown, Pennsylvania, had arrived at the location to pick up a 22-year-old passenger when two men suddenly stepped out of a vehicle parked behind and opened fire, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The suspects fired at least four shots, striking Bolaji in the head and injuring the passenger in the arm, leg, and stomach.

Despite his injuries, Bolaji managed to drive away from the scene but crashed shortly after. Emergency responders performed life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, whose name has not been released, is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Investigators say there had been a physical altercation involving the passenger and the suspects shortly before the shooting.

“It appears that right before the shots were fired, there was some sort of physical altercation. It also appears that someone in that vehicle was targeted,” Chief Inspector Small said.

The suspects fled in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts license plates. As of the time of this report, they remain at large.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Bolaji is being remembered as a loving partner and father. A family friend told NBC10 Philadelphia that the family is heartbroken and demanding justice for the “senseless” killing.

Uber has also responded to the incident:

“Our hearts break for the driver’s family and loved ones in the wake of this devastating loss. We’ve reached out to police to offer our support,” the company said in a statement.