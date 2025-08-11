Lagos state to host inaugural Digital Professional Fair (DPF)

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, is set to host the first-ever Digital Professional Fair (DPF) in August, an ambitious initiative aiming to elevate Africa’s growing digital workforce. Touted as the continent’s premier career acceleration and business growth platform for the digital ecosystem, the event seeks to equip Nigeria’s young digital talents with essential tools, networks, and global access.

The DPF, conceived by visionary strategist and tech advocate Tutu Adetunmbi, addresses the need for enhanced connectivity, upskilling, and visibility within Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy. The three-day event, set to take place at The Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, is designed to cater to distinct segments of the digital community, reflecting various stages of professional development.

The fair will kick off with The Digital Career Kickstart, a segment specifically for emerging talents aged 18 to 24. This opening day will focus on students, entry-level professionals, and aspiring digital creatives, providing career guidance, foundational digital skills, industry certifications, and direct pathways to internships and job opportunities. The aim is to prepare participants for confident entry into the digital workforce through structured learning and practical training.

Day two transitions to The Freelancer & Founder Blueprint, tailored for freelancers and early-stage entrepreneurs between 25 and 30. This segment will offer insights into business structuring, pricing strategies, and client acquisition, alongside opportunities for global market entry. Interactive workshops are designed to enhance growth and sustainability for solopreneurs and small business owners trying to understand the operations and scalability of the digital economy.

