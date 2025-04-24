Kano NNPP denies knowledge of Senator Sumaila’s defection to APC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it was unaware of Senator Sulaiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), casting doubt on the communication between the Kano South lawmaker and his former party.

The chairman of the NNPP in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, made the disclosure on Wednesday, April 23, during a telephone interview with Daily News 24 Hausa, just hours after the news of Sumaila’s defection made rounds on social media.

“We have not received any official letter or message from Senator Kawu Sumaila informing us of his decision to leave the party.

“What we saw was the same thing everyone else saw — a post on Facebook,” Dungurawa said.

The surprise announcement came after Senator Sumaila confirmed on his verified Facebook page that he had officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move ends weeks of speculation surrounding his political future and shifts the political landscape in Kano South, where he currently represents the district in the Senate.

While Sumaila’s public declaration confirms the switch, the NNPP leadership insists that due process was not followed, suggesting internal party protocols were ignored.

Sumaila, a prominent political figure in Kano, was once a staunch member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

His defection could have implications for party dynamics ahead of future elections, particularly in Kano State, a key battleground in Nigerian politics.