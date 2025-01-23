Kaduna court cancels businessman’s bail over ₦4m fraud, orders his arrest

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, revoked the bail granted to a 40-year-old businessman, Elisha Jatau, for failure to appear in court after several adjournments. Revoking the bail, the Magistrate, Emmanuel Ibrahim, ordered the arrest of the defendant, adding that he should be remanded in prison.
The Magistrate also ordered that the surety to the defendant appear before the court within 24 hours, or forfeit his bail bond. He said;
The defendant’s bail is hereby revoked; he should be arrested and kept in custody.
As for the surety, he should appear before the court within 24 hours, and failure to do so, he will forfeit his bail bond.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo had told the court that since the defendant was admitted to bail sometime in March 2024, he appeared in court once. He urged the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant and his bail should be revoked.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the defendant was first arraigned sometime in March 2024 for a ₦4 million plastic chair fraud, contrary to section 214 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.
The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the Magistrate had granted him bail for ₦500,000, with one surety in like sum, while the case was adjourned for hearing.
