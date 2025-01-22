Police arrest fake soldier at Ikeja underbridge for alleged abduction, robbery

Operatives of the Lagos Police’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have detained a 42-year-old suspected army impersonator for allegedly abducting and robbing a man of his valuables.

On Wednesday, RRS made this known in a post shared on its official X handle @rrsLagos767.

It stated that the suspect, a dismissed army sergeant and ex-convict, was apprehended on Saturday at Ikeja Underbridge.

“The suspect was apprehended by police operatives after being spotted by one of his victims around Computer Village, Ikeja,” it stated.

According to RRS, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, on December 30, 2024, accused his victim of stumbling on him.

“He claimed he lost a gold ring in the process and that his victim must produce the ring for him.

“The suspect thereafter, told his victim that he was an army officer, displaying his identification card.

“It was further alleged that the suspect told his victim that if he could not produce his gold ring, he was going to take him to army barracks in Oshodi,” it stated.

It said that investigations revealed that it was at that point that the suspect invited an accomplice on a motorcycle and hauled his victim on a bike.

“On the pretext that they were taking the victim to Army Cantonment, they drove him to Third Mainland Bridge, collected his iPhone 13 and money, and abandoned him there.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect sold the iPhone 13 for N150,000 in Computer Village, Ikeja,” RRS said.

It stated that investigations also revealed that the suspect was arrested in 2024 in Ikeja and imprisoned over a similar crime.

RRS stated that a Nigerian Army cap and a Nigerian Army fake identity card were recovered from him.