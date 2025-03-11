Exodus in Kaduna APC - party in crisis as El-Rufai’s allies resign

A wave of resignations has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State following the defection of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Several key allies of El-Rufai, including former commissioners, have tendered their resignations, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

Among them are Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, former Commissioner for Local Government, and Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, former Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development.

Sani, in his resignation letter, lamented how the APC treated its loyal members.

“With the hatred and disdain shown to us by the leadership of the party we worked hard to nurture, it has become compelling to seek another platform,” he stated.

Similarly, Hafsat Baba expressed deep disappointment with the party’s direction.

“The APC has lost its sense of direction and purpose, deviating from its founding principles of justice, peace, and unity. Continued association with the party as it is currently constituted is against my principles,” she wrote.

Despite the exodus, Kaduna APC remains unfazed.

In a brief response, the party stated that it was “not losing sleep” over El-Rufai’s defection and the resignations of his supporters.