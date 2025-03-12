JusticeForNatasha: Akpabio faces fresh scrutiny as Canadian Senator weighs in on allegations

Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan has expressed solidarity with Nigerian Senator Natasha Akpoti over her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 11, Senator Ataullahjan publicly supported Akpoti, praising her courage for speaking out.

"Stay strong, Natasha. @NatashaAkpoti Your bravery for speaking out against sexual harassment is a powerful reminder that we must all continue to fight for a safer, more respectful world for everyone. #justicefornatasha," the Canadian lawmaker wrote.

Ataullahjan’s endorsement has amplified global attention on the allegation, highlighting concerns about gender-based violence and political suppression in Nigeria.

Natasha takes sexual harassment case to UN

Earlier, Senator Natasha had taken her battle against Senate President Akpabio to the United Nations, alleging sexual harassment and political victimisation.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting in New York on Tuesday, March 11, the Kogi Central lawmaker broke down in tears as she narrated her ordeal.

“I came with a heavy heart from Nigeria. I am not here to bring shame to my country but to seek help for the women in Nigeria,” she told the international gathering.

Many rights activists have since called for a transparent investigation into the claims.

The allegation against Akpabio has sparked debates within Nigeria’s political landscape, with some lawmakers urging the Senate leadership to address the issue responsibly.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations continue to advocate for accountability and justice for victims of sexual harassment in political spaces.

Akpoti's claims have yet to receive an official response from Akpabio or the Senate leadership.