JUST IN: Ladoja to become 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

Former Oyo State Governor and Senator, Rashidi Ladoja, has been nominated as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan-in-Council.

The unanimous decision was taken on Monday during a closed-door meeting of the council at the Oke-Aremo palace.

The nomination marks a significant milestone in Ibadan’s royal succession, coming shortly after the 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on 7 July, just a year into his reign.

Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, Balogun Olubadan of the military line, confirmed that all 11 high-ranking chiefs of the council, including Ladoja himself, endorsed the nomination.

“We will forward the resolutions of our meeting to our Governor, Seyi Makinde. He will now pick a date to present a staff of office to the new Olubadan,” Ajibola said.

Ajibola noted that the coronation ceremony will not take place this week due to the burial of the late monarch.

“The late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be buried this week. So, this week is not feasible. He (Makinde) may decide to pick three weeks, two weeks or one week,” he explained.

Ladoja, who holds the chieftaincy title of Otun Olubadan, is next in line from the civil line of succession.

His emergence adheres to Ibadan’s rotational ascension system between the civil and military lines.