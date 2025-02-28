June 12: Pressure mounts on Tinubu to declare MKO Abiola president posthumously

Political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to officially recognise the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola as Nigeria’s posthumous president.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Frank urged Tinubu to validate the results of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election and pay all entitlements due to Abiola’s family for the eight years he would have served as president.

Frank’s demand follows recent remarks by former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), who annulled the 1993 election but has now admitted that Abiola won.

In his newly launched book, A Journey in Service, IBB blamed General Sani Abacha and other forces for pressuring him into the annulment.

Frank, however, insisted that IBB’s admission was not enough.

“IBB must apologise to Abiola’s family and Nigerians who continue to bear the negative consequences of his wicked, satanic, inhuman, anti-people and anti-God action,” he said.

He also called on Tinubu to take decisive action.

“Good enough, Tinubu was at the forefront of the June 12 Struggle. He should waste no time in sending a bill to the National Assembly to validate the election results and declare Abiola as Nigeria’s former president,” Frank said.

Additionally, Frank demanded that IBB remit all proceeds from his book launch to Abiola’s family as a sign of penitence.