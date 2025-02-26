Afenifere backs calls for Tinubu to declare MKO Abiola Nigeria’s president

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has endorsed the call for President Bola Tinubu to posthumously declare Chief MKO Abiola as Nigeria’s rightful President.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, confirmed the group’s position on Tuesday, aligning with an earlier demand by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who urged the federal government to take decisive action in honouring Abiola’s legacy.

“We support the proposal. In fact, we reached the same resolution during our monthly meeting on Tuesday,” Faloye told Punch.

He noted that while former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) honour on Abiola, traditionally reserved for Presidents, Tinubu should go further.

“If Tinubu could take this next step, it would be a welcome rectification of a historic political injustice,” Faloye added.

Earlier, Senator Kalu, representing Abia North, had called for Abiola’s formal recognition as a former President, stating that his victory in the annulled June 12, 1993, election must not be erased from history.

“Yes, Abiola won the election, and I believe President Tinubu should declare him President posthumously,” Kalu said at the National Assembly Complex.

Kalu commended Buhari’s initiative but insisted that further recognition was necessary.

“Since Abiola won, his picture should be placed among Nigeria’s past Presidents. This would bring closure to his family and the entire country,” he stated.