Jonathan recounts how Jega’s 'card reader' rejected his family during 2015 election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has recalled how the card reader technology introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under former chairman Attahiru Jega rejected him, his wife, and his mother during the 2015 general election.

Speaking at the YIAGA Africa Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa in Abuja on Tuesday, February 25, Jonathan narrated his experience in a lighthearted manner.

“When Jega was there, he introduced the card reader, but during the election, the card reader rejected me and almost set the country ablaze. Because the card reader rejected me, rejected my wife, rejected my mother,” Jonathan said.

Despite the challenges, Jonathan emphasised the importance of technological advancements in elections across West Africa.

He highlighted the significant progress in electoral processes in countries like Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana , noting how these improvements have fostered greater democratic participation.

“It must be stated that high voter turnout in Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana, as well as the official transition of power in these countries, demonstrated public enthusiasm for democratic participation and consolidation,” he said.

“And I must commend the elections in Senegal. To me, it was one of the best elections I have observed in Africa and a few outside Africa.”

Youth participation

Jonathan also hailed the increasing role of youth in the electoral process, describing their participation as one of the most crucial developments in recent electoral reforms.

“One of the most encouraging developments in the 2023–24 election was the active participation of young people and civil society organizations,” he stated.

“Young voters turned up in large numbers to make their voices heard. It’s imperative for governments in the sub-region and civil society organizations to continue mobilising them, not only to be more politically conscious but to develop a taste for electoral integrity.”

He stressed that the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also of today, adding that their energy and passion for change are indispensable to the future of democracy.

“The youth of our land are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are indeed the leaders of today. Their energy, creativity, and passion for change are indispensable to the future of our democracy. It is the youth that drive electoral processes, not the elderly like us,” he added.

Reflecting on the state of democracy in West Africa, Jonathan called for pragmatic measures to improve electoral credibility and ensure free and fair elections.

Charge for ECOWAS on electoral reform

In his keynote address, former INEC chairman Attahiru Jega acknowledged concerns over democratic backsliding in the region but stressed that citizens still strongly desire accountable and representative governance.

“In spite of the worrisome evidence of backsliding of democratic progress in the West African region, there remains a substantial appetite among citizens for representative and accountable democratic government,” Jega noted.

He emphasised the need for citizens, civil society organizations, and democratic political actors to mobilize effectively for credible and sustainable democratic development.

“Electing good representatives in governance and holding them to account would make government more responsible and responsive to the needs and aspirations of citizens for societal progress and socio-economic development,” he stated.

Jega also noted progress in strengthening independent election management bodies (EMBs) across West Africa but acknowledged that significant work remains to be done.

“There has been noticeable progress in the establishment and strengthening of relatively independent election management bodies in West Africa, although in most cases, a lot remains to be done,” Jega said.

He called on regional bodies like ECOWAS and national governments to commit to upholding democratic principles to prevent democratic decline and restore public confidence in governance.

“Moving forward, the commitment of both regional bodies like ECOWAS and individual governments to uphold democratic principles will be crucial in arresting democratic backsliding and restoring faith in democratic governance and its consolidation,” Jega concluded.