Senegal’s 2024 poll stands out as West Africa’s best - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Senegal’s 2024 presidential election as the best electoral process he has ever observed in West Africa.

Speaking at the YIAGA Africa Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa in Abuja on Tuesday, February 25, Jonathan praised the Senegalese people for their commitment to democracy.

“I must commend the elections in Senegal. To me, it was one of the best elections I have observed in Africa and a few outside Africa,” he said.

He highlighted the peaceful transition of power after opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won, noting the significance of a seamless electoral process in stabilising democracy.

“In a nutshell, he provided us with valuable lessons,” Jonathan added.

The former Nigerian leader also pointed to increasing voter turnout in Senegal, Liberia, and Ghana as evidence of growing democratic engagement in the region.

Jega warns against democratic backsliding - urges ECOWAS action

Meanwhile, former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega raised concerns over the decline of democratic principles in West Africa, warning that citizens' desire for accountable leadership must not be ignored.

“In spite of the worrisome evidence of backsliding of democratic progress in the West African region, there remains a substantial appetite among citizens for representative and accountable democratic government,” Jega stated.

He called for stronger electoral institutions and active civic engagement to ensure credible elections.

“There has been noticeable progress in the establishment and strengthening of relatively independent election management bodies in West Africa, although in most cases, a lot remains to be done,” he added.