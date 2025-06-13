NSCDC calls for cross-border intelligence sharing to combat illegal mining, oil theft

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for increased cross-border collaboration among African security agencies to combat the escalating threat of illegal mining, oil theft, and resource sabotage across the continent.

Speaking at the 12th Annual African Security Symposium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, represented by Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Muktar Lawal, emphasised the need for a unified continental approach to safeguard Africa's natural wealth.

“Africa is blessed with immense natural resources, but these have become prime targets for illegal exploitation and transnational organised crime,” Lawal said while presenting a paper titled Safeguarding Africa's Natural Resources: The Strategic Role of the NSCDC in Combating Illegal Mining, Vandalism, and Resource Sabotage.

According to him, the NSCDC has made significant strides in Nigeria through intelligence-led operations, inter-agency cooperation, and specialised task forces that have dismantled illegal refineries and apprehended vandals.

“These efforts have helped protect vital economic assets like oil pipelines, mining sites, and power installations,” he noted.

Lawal urged African nations to strengthen legal frameworks, share intelligence across borders, and adopt technologies such as drone surveillance and geospatial monitoring.

“Africa’s security challenges transcend borders. No country can combat this alone,” he warned.

Engr. Jator Abido, MD/CEO of Yatov Consult International and NSCDC’s liaison at the symposium, echoed similar sentiments.

“NSCDC’s model can be replicated across Africa. Their success in securing Nigeria’s critical infrastructure has boosted national revenue and can serve as a template continent-wide.”