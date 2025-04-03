I will write their condolence letter - Wike replies to those wishing him death

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has rubbished social media claims that he collapsed last week at an event.

Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, spoke after inspecting four ongoing projects in the FCT, including the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The rumour mill was on overdrive with reports that the Minister had been flown abroad after purportedly collapsing and suffering a stroke at an event last Friday.

However, Wike alleged that social media rumours were the handiwork of individuals who were attempting to score cheap political points.

He added that the rumours were a ploy to divert attention from the revelation made by the immediate past Rivers Head of Service, George Nwaeke, regarding the explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I don’t want to give credence to people who are only interested in carrying rumours. First of all, I’m a human being; it’s not a ghost that will collapse; it’s a human being that will collapse if there is any issue with their health. Unfortunately, I did not collapse," he said.

“Everybody will die one day; nobody will remain forever, but it is only God who can tell you when you will die, not human beings.

“Some of them who said, I will die, I can assure you that I will write their condolence letter.”

The former Governor also restated his commitment to delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s mandate.

Recall that two days after the rumours broke out, Wike made a public appearance when he joined other dignitaries on a Sallah homage to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Wike also recounted that he was present when the President broke fast (iftar) on his birthday, Saturday, March 30, 2025.

“The next day, I led Abuja residents to pay Sallah homage to Mr President.



“This is politics, but I have thick skin for such ill feelings. Those things don’t bother us.

