'I went to get her food, she died before I got back' - Islamic cleric accused of murder claims

Abdulrahman Mohad Ballo, the Islamic cleric arrested after the body of Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, was found in his home, has spoken out.

Yetunde’s dismembered body was discovered in Ballo’s residence last week, leading to his arrest. However, when questioned by the police, he denied killing her.

According to Ballo, Yetunde suffered an asthma attack and died in his home. He claimed that out of panic, he chopped up her body to make it easier to dispose of.

He said in the video: "My name is Mohammed. I’m a Muslim cleric."

Asked what school he goes to, he replied: "I’m about to gain admission into Kwasu."

Speaking about the victim, he said:

The girl is Hafusa. She is my girlfriend. I met her on Facebook.



I didn’t k!ll her. I am just a victim of circumstance.



She told me they had an event at 1pm after school that day. She got back at after 3pm.



When she came, she told me she hadn’t eaten so I went to get her food.



However, she was gasping for breath when I was going to buy the food.

He claimed that she previously told him that that she is asthmatic.

"I was in shock when she died. So I couldn’t cry out for help," he continued.

"I dismembered her body and disposed it at the public refuse dump because I couldn’t think of any better way."

He added: "I have never done this before. This is my first time."

Recall that Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, went missing on Monday, Feb. 10 and her family reported her missing on Feb. 11.

The police later found her body in the home of Abdulrahman Mohad Ballo. The police added that a number of fetish items were found in his house, suggesting this may not be his first time.