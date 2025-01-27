Gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi denies murder of Salome Adaidu despite chilling evidence

A Nasarawa State High Court has heard the case of gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murder of Salome Adaidu, a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

Ajayi, arraigned on a charge of culpable homicide punishable by death, maintained his innocence despite earlier confessions to the crime.

The case has gripped the nation since Ajayi’s arrest two weeks ago near a church in Lafia.

Local authorities apprehended him after discovering Salome’s severed head in a bag he carried, preventing a mob attack with timely intervention.

Further investigations led to the discovery of dismembered parts of Salome’s body at Ajayi’s residence.

Police reports revealed that Ajayi initially admitted to the crime, claiming Salome’s alleged infidelity as his motive.

However, his not-guilty plea at the court hearing has raised questions about his legal defence strategy.

Salome Adaidu’s tragic death has sparked outrage, particularly among NYSC members and advocacy groups, who have called for swift justice.

Friends of the victim described her as a promising young woman dedicated to community service.

The court has adjourned the case, with prosecutors expected to present evidence, including Ajayi’s earlier confession and forensic reports, in subsequent hearings.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the court premises to avoid disruptions.