Hyenas wanted to eat us – Gen. Tsiga recounts survival in kidnappers’ den

The former Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga Rtd. said he was able to come out alive from the kidnappers’ den with the help and mercies of God.

Tsiga said this on Thursday, when he and 18 other victims were reunited with their families by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja.

Tsiga regained his freedom after spending 56 days in captivity having been abducted from his hometown Tsiga, in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State on February 5, alongside nine other residents.

He said that his safe return was the kind of situation that was most important to be celebrated.

He said that apart from the danger being faced by their abductors, they were also faced with the danger of being hurt by wild animals on the mountain where they were kept.

The day before yesterday, on the mountain I was staying, unexpectedly, we just looked around, we saw a hyena parading around us to get its own food. And which kind of food? We, the human beings.

Those of us that experienced that place, we always stay with snakes, scorpions.

And one bad experience, particularly for those of us who, they knew our rank, whenever they are being attacked, sincerely speaking, they bring us out, so that the aircraft can hit us.

But you know God is merciful.

When a rocket was sent to us, it did not explode. They carried that rocket and kept it where I am sleeping so that immediately I come and touch it, it will explode.

And that is why I told us, God is merciful, he said.

The former NYSC DG also revealed that the nature of food they were being fed with was another threat to his health.

According to him, the terrorists said that those of them that were in uniform, the government is always putting money for them to keep.

The retired army general also revealed that the terrorists only feared military aircraft, adding that they did not even fear God but military aircraft.

Tsiga called on all Nigerians to join hands to fight and defeat insecurity in the country, saying that security should be seen as a collective responsibility.

We should not sit down and believe that the government can do it alone. We must do it ourselves.