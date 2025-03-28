Housewife sentenced to death by hanging for throwing friend's daughter into well

A Kano State High Court on Friday, sentenced a housewife, Fadila Adamu, to death by hanging for kidnapping and throwing an eight-year-old girl into a well, causing her death.

The defendant, who lives at the Sabuwar Gandu Quarters Kano, was convicted of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf Muhammad-Ubale, ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.

ALSO READ: Teenage boy in court for attempting to murder a girl with razor blade

I hereby sentence the defendant to death by hanging for kidnapping and throwing the victim into a well which caused her death, he ruled.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, 2019, at Tudun Wada Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 4:45 pm, the defendant kidnapped the minor and took her to her house.

The defendant told her sister that the deceased was the daughter of her friend, whose mother had travelled to Ghana, and asked her to keep the child until she returned.

On July 17, 2019, at about 6:30 pm, the defendant caused the death of the minor when she threw her into a deep well situated in the Tukuntawa Quarters Kano, he said.

Abba-Sorondinki presented seven witnesses including the defendants’ statements and a medical report confirming the victim’s death. The defendant denied committing the offence.