Teenage boy in court for attempting to murder a girl with razor blade

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, ordered the remand in custody of a teenager, Temitope Olamoru, charged with alleged attempted murder.

The court ordered his remand, and adjourned the case to await legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Olamoru, 18, who resides at Afola-Azeez Street in the Alakuko area of Lagos, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and causing grievous harm.

However, the magistrate, Mr L.A Owolabi did not take the defendant's plea of lack of jurisdiction.

He, consequently, directed a referral of the case file to the DPP, for legal advice.

The court adjourned the case until April 14, for mention.

According to the charge, the prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on March 12, at about 10:15 pm at Faiusi Street, in Ajegunle, around the Alakuko area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully attempted to murder one Iremide Olawale by cutting her with a razor blade, thereby unlawfully inflicting injuries on her face, neck and hand, which caused her grievous harm.