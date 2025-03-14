Police investigate headless corpse of 14-year-old, murder of 22-year-old bride

On Wednesday at about 2200hrs, the Divisional Police Headquarters Gwaram informed us about a corpse in Jikas-Dabaja village, Gwaram LGA.

A team of policemen rushed to the scene and on arrival, they discovered a headless corpse. The corpse also had his private parts removed. The corpse was later identified as that of a 14-year-old Almajiri, who went missing two earlier, Shiisu said.