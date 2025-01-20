Honeywell Chairman, Oba Otudeko, arraigned on ₦12.3 billion fraud charges

Counsel to the Chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, charged with ₦12.3 billion fraud, on Monday, appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos in protest of the charge.

Mr Bode Olanipekun (SAN) told the court that he was protesting because the charge had not been served on Otudeko, and two others had been charged along with him. Olanipekun is the council of the three defendants.

The 13-count charge was preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Otudeko, a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc., Olabisi Onasanya; and a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo.

They were charged alongside a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd. EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the sum under false pretences.