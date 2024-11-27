Drama in court as Yahaya Bello’s actions prompt judge to storm out

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the FCT High Court on Wednesday, November 27, during the arraignment of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and two others over alleged involvement in a ₦80.2 billion fraud case.

Proceedings were temporarily disrupted when Justice Maryann Anenih stormed out, citing the unruly behaviour of the courtroom crowd.

Justice Anenih, visibly irked by the chaos, announced she would not return until order was restored.

The incident prompted an unexpected intervention by the ex-governor himself. Rising from his seat, Bello addressed his followers and sympathisers in the courtroom and directed them to vacate the premises.

In a surprising display of authority, Bello positioned himself at the courtroom entrance to enforce compliance. His aides and supporters quietly obeyed, exiting the room one by one.

This act of crowd control earned him a momentary commendation for restoring calm.

Not guilty plea entered amid legal sparring

Once the order was restored, Bello, along with Umar Shuaib Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charges levelled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges range from misappropriation to conspiracy. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), leading the EFCC’s prosecution, objected to the bail application filed by Bello’s legal team, headed by Joseph Bodunde Daudu (SAN).

Pinheiro argued the application was outdated and cited concerns about Bello’s previous failure to appear in another court.

Responding, Daudu (SAN) asserted that Bello’s presence in court demonstrated his respect for the law.

“Exhibit A, the public summons, clearly indicates his compliance. It is within his rights to enjoy liberty while preparing for trial,” Daudu argued.

The prosecution countered, emphasising that bail should not be granted lightly, particularly for a defendant facing multiple charges across jurisdictions.

“The defendant’s objections are based on unrelated proceedings in another court,” Pinheiro stated.

Trial adjourned amid preparations

While the EFCC expressed readiness to call its first witness, Bello’s counsel requested additional time to prepare, citing late service of the charges.

The judge adjourned the case to allow both parties to finalise preparations.

The high-profile trial has garnered significant public interest, with implications for accountability and governance.