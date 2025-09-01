Hamzat Lawal hands over as CODE appoints first female CEO, signaling new era for citizen accountability

In a move that could reshape Nigeria’s civic landscape, Connected Development (CODE) has appointed its first female Chief Executive Officer as founder Hamzat Lawal temporarily steps aside after 13 years of leading the continent’s foremost citizen-led accountability movement.

The announcement, made at a press briefing in Abuja, saw Ms. Hyeladzira James Mshelia unveiled as Acting CEO of CODE, marking a historic milestone for the organisation. Alongside her, Mukhtar Halilu Modibbo was named Secretary General of Follow The Money International, CODE’s flagship initiative.

For many observers, Mshelia’s appointment represents more than a leadership shuffle; it is a powerful statement on the role of women in governance and civic activism in Nigeria.

A Founder Steps Aside, a Woman Steps In

Ms. Hyeladzira James Mshelia was unveiled as Acting CEO of CODE on Monday, September 1, 2025. [Flickr/CODE]

Lawal, who began his activism with the Save Bagega campaign in Zamfara in 2012, which exposed a deadly lead poisoning crisis, is temporarily leaving to pursue a Master’s degree in Governance, Development, and Public Policy at the University of Sussex, UK, under the Chevening Scholarship Scheme.

“Thirteen years ago, I stood in a small room with nothing but an idea and determination to save lives. What started as a cry to save Bagega is now a continental movement saving lives, protecting rights, and empowering voices,” Lawal reflected.

But it is Mshelia’s ascension that may define the next chapter of CODE. Mshelia’s appointment comes at a time when Nigeria continues to struggle with women’s underrepresentation in governance. Fewer than 6% of National Assembly seats are occupied by women, and female leadership in civil society often remains overlooked.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, she pledged to bring innovation while staying true to the organisation’s tenets.

“One strategy we will harness is teamwork. We’ll continue to empower marginalized people, work with the grassroots, work with the government, and most importantly with the media, to ensure that the burning issues of Nigerians are brought to the front burner,” she said.

She revealed ongoing projects, including the Girls’ Education initiative in Bauchi, the Fair for All Partnership across six states, and efforts to mainstream gender in every campaign.

“We must ensure that the voices of marginalized people are positioned and valued,” she added.

Mukhtar Halilu Modibbo was named Secretary General of Follow The Money International, CODE’s flagship initiative. [Flickr/CODE]

Modibbo, meanwhile, outlined ambitious plans to scale accountability efforts nationwide and on the continent.

“We’re launching Fact About Fact, which will show what funds each of Nigeria’s 774 local governments receives.

“Alongside, our Citizen Neighbourhood Watch will give citizens the capacity to track those funds directly,” he said.

Modibbo also revealed expansion plans into Cameroon and Malawi, where Follow The Money will deploy citizens to observe elections as part of its Usabe project.

A Legacy of Tracking Power

Hamzat Lawal is the pioneer CEO and founder of Connected Development (CODE). [Flickr/CODE]

Under Lawal, CODE grew from a grassroots initiative into Africa’s leading accountability organisation. Through its flagship campaign, Follow The Money, the group has tracked over ₦400 billion in public funds across 3,000 communities in Nigeria and 12 African countries.

Its evidence-based model has compelled transparency in projects related to health, education, and infrastructure, while exposing procurement fraud and highlighting abandoned projects. But the journey has come with personal risks.

“I’ve faced harassment by security agencies, intimidation, even threats from insurgents. I was attacked by bandits in the field. Yet, these challenges only strengthened my resolve,” Lawal told Pulse Nigeria.

For Lawal, the handover is both a moment of pride and a call to action. He warned that Nigeria’s governance failures remain rooted in systemic flaws.

“Government budgets are not based on real needs. There’s little data-driven planning. And after funds are disbursed, audits rarely reach the public.

“Strengthening the Auditor-General’s office and holding public hearings on spending could close these gaps and deliver real value for citizens,” he said.

