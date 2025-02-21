'Political will lacking': Analysts call for action on Nigeria’s 35% affirmative policy

Public affairs analyst Jide Ojo and gender advocate Zainab Yahaya-Tanko have decried the Nigerian government’s failure to implement the 35% affirmative action policy for women’s inclusion in governance, blaming political inertia, cultural biases, and economic constraints.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on tracking the implementation of the court judgment on affirmative action, Ojo criticised the lack of commitment among political leaders.

“Most men in decision-making positions have wives and daughters, yet they fail to act against gender discrimination,” he said.

Despite existing policies, such as the National Gender Policy and gender inclusion provisions in the electoral law, women remain largely marginalised.

“We are at the very rock bottom of the global gender participation index. Even countries under military rule fare better than Nigeria,” he added.

Ojo identified patriarchy and financial barriers as major obstacles, citing the cost of election nomination forms as a deterrent to female participation.

“APC’s governorship nomination form costs N50 million. How many women can afford that?” he questioned.

Cultural biases

He also highlighted cultural biases, where in some communities, having only female children is still considered as not having children at all.

“Despite a Supreme Court ruling on inheritance rights, many communities refuse to comply,” he noted.

On the role of the First Lady in championing gender inclusion, Ojo refrained from criticism, stating that her influence is limited by the lack of a constitutional role.

“She may be working behind the scenes, but without support from the presidency and the National Assembly, her efforts might be constrained,” he said.

However, he stressed the importance of continuous advocacy: “With consistent push, we will see positive change.”

Non-implementation threatens SDG goals

Zainab Yahaya-Tanko of the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund echoed these concerns, emphasising that failure to implement the 35% affirmative action threatens Nigeria’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“If you are not on the table, you are on the menu,” she stated.

She argued that without women in decision-making roles, policies and infrastructure will continue to be designed without consideration for women’s needs.

Yahaya-Tanko revealed that her organisation has been advocating for gender inclusion for years and urged the First Lady to lend her voice to the cause.

“We have not met her in person, but we hope our advocacy reaches her and she comes out to support us,” she said.