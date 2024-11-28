Gunmen invade health clinic, abduct doctor

No fewer than five gunmen, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, invaded a medical clinic and abducted Dr. Donatus Nwasor, a renowned doctor, outside his health facility in Utagba-Uno, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 8:15 pm when Dr. Nwasor, after closing for the day, was preparing to leave his clinic. A source, who requested anonymity, explained that the doctor had just entered his car and started the engine when he received a phone call.

Stepping out of the vehicle to answer the call, Dr. Nwasor was suddenly attacked by the gunmen, who emerged from a nearby bush. They overpowered him, dragged him back into his car, and drove off with him. The source added that one of the kidnappers dropped a sandal at the scene as they fled, heading in the direction of Ugiliamai and Iselegu.

A short time later, a resident traveling near Iselegu Junction reported seeing Dr. Nwasor’s car abandoned along the expressway. An anti-cult group from Utagba-Uno, led by Ugobueze, was then alerted and sent to verify the vehicle’s identity. By 9:10 pm, the group confirmed that the car, with its doors wide open, belonged to the missing doctor.

