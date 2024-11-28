Gunmen invade health clinic, abduct doctor

No fewer than five gunmen, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, invaded a medical clinic and abducted Dr. Donatus Nwasor, a renowned doctor, outside his health facility in Utagba-Uno, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.
The incident occurred around 8:15 pm when Dr. Nwasor, after closing for the day, was preparing to leave his clinic. A source, who requested anonymity, explained that the doctor had just entered his car and started the engine when he received a phone call.
Stepping out of the vehicle to answer the call, Dr. Nwasor was suddenly attacked by the gunmen, who emerged from a nearby bush. They overpowered him, dragged him back into his car, and drove off with him. The source added that one of the kidnappers dropped a sandal at the scene as they fled, heading in the direction of Ugiliamai and Iselegu.
A short time later, a resident traveling near Iselegu Junction reported seeing Dr. Nwasor’s car abandoned along the expressway. An anti-cult group from Utagba-Uno, led by Ugobueze, was then alerted and sent to verify the vehicle’s identity. By 9:10 pm, the group confirmed that the car, with its doors wide open, belonged to the missing doctor.
Despite further efforts to track down Dr. Nwasor, only a trail leading toward Obi-Ukpo in Onicha-Ukwuani was discovered, with no sign of the doctor. The police and Dr. Nwasor’s family were promptly informed about the abduction. On Wednesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.